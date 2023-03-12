According to SpoilerTV, the March 10th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.136 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, which was similar to the rating last week.

SmackDown saw Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn team up to brawl with the Usos, as well as a Fatal Five-Way matchup to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. You can check out the “Top 10” moments from SmackDown by clicking here.

Full ratings for SmackDown, which have generally shown a viewership increase, will be released next week.