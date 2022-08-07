According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.983 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number which was above two million. However, they did still top the night in the key demographic with a rating of 0.5.

The blue brand featured the shocking return of Karrion Kross and Scareltt, as well as additional fallout from SummerSlam. In total viewership SmackDown trailed behind its normal Friday night competition of 20/20, Blue Bloods, Dynasty, Secret Celebrity Renovation, and more.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.