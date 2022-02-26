According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.976 million viewers overnight, a slight drop from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.173 million. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was roughly the same as last week and tied for #1 on the evening along with Shark Tank.

The blue brand featured a Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns segment, where the Beast tore through a number of security officials as he tried to get his hands on the Tribal Chief. Blue Bloods won the night in terms of total viewership with just under six million people watching.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.