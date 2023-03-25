According to SpoilerTV, the March 24th episode of SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.121 million viewers overnight, which is roughly the same exact preliminary number they did from last week. The blue brand scored a rating of 0.53 in the always-important 18-49 demographic, which was only behind the NCAA Basketball tournament.

Last night’s SmackDown took place from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show saw Rey Mysterio finally stand up to his son Dominik and challenge him to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Final ratings will be out next week.