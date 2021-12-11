According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.172 million viewers overnight, a significant rise from last week’s number which was around 1.96 million. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which tied for #1 on the evening.

SmackDown featured Brock Lesnar, Xia Li’s debut, as well as a stellar main event tag match between the New Day, The Usos, and Rk-Bro to determine the best tag team in WWE. The blue brand only finished behind S.W.A.T., Magnum P.I., Dateline, and Blue Bloods in total viewership.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.