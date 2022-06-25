According to TV Series Finale, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.12 million viewers, a drop from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.274 million. They scored a rating of 0.5 in the 18-49 demographic, which was a strong #2 on the evening.

The blue-brand went up against Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning, which dominated in the ratings and key demographics. The show saw Gunther successfully defend the I.C. title against Ricochet as WWE edges closer to their Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.