According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 1.978 million viewers overnight, a significant increase from last week’s program that aired on FS1 due to the network’s coverage of the World Series. They scored a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which was tied for first on the evening along with Shark Tank and S.W.A.T.

The blue brand featured Drew McIntyre taking on Ricochet and King Xavier Woods battling Jimmy Uso in the show’s main event. Blue Bloods won the evening in total viewership with over six million people watching.

Full ratings for the program will be out as always on Monday.

Stay tuned.