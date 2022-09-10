According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.217 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.077. They once again scored big in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.5, which took the top spot on the evening.

In total viewership, the blue brand did finish behind its normal Friday night competition like 20/20, as well as some new programs like The Con, and Secret Celebrity Renovation. Full ratings will be released at some point next week, most likely Monday.

