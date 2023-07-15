The preliminary viewership is in for the July 14th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, the episode drew 2.158 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.375 million. SmackDown did draw a rating of 0.54 in the 18-49 demographic, which was a big drop from last week’s preliminary demo rating of 0.76. Despite the decrease, WWE was still #1 in programming for the evening.

The blue-brand featured Jey Uso attacking Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, IYO Sky attempting a cash-in against Asuka, LA Knight vowing to win a world title and much more. Stay tuned for the “Top 10” moments from WWE SmackDown.

Full ratings will be out next week.