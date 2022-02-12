According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX pulled in an average of 2.053 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.1 million. The blue brand was also down in the key demographic with a rating of 0.50. For the second week in a row WWE was up against the Winter Olympics airing on NBC, which dominated the night in total viewers and the key demographics.

WWE has one more week of programming before their Elimination Chamber pay-per-view special in Saudia Arabia. Full ratings will be released next week.