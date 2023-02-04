According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.263 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.433 million. They scored a rating of 0.55 in the always-important key demographics, which was also down from last week but still tied for first on the evening.

SmackDown saw the next chapter of the Sami Zayn and Bloodline storyline, where the Honorary Uce attacked Roman Reigns and challenged him to a world title matchup at Elimination Chamber later this month. Reigns agreed after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso jumped Zayn from behind, then promised to embarrass him in front of his entire family at the event. As a reminder, Elimination Chamber takes place in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Full ratings will be out next week.