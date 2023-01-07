According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.167 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.441 million, which was boosted by an appearance from John Cena. The blue-brand also saw a small drop in the key demographics with a rating of 0.50.

SmackDown saw Ricochet take on Top Dolla in a Royal Rumble qualifier, Charlotte Flair face Sonya Deville, The Usos against Drew McIntyre & Sheamus, and more antics from The Bloodline. You can read about who produced the show here.

Final ratings will be out next week. Stay tuned.