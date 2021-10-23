According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.152 million viewers overnight, a significant increase from the previous week’s show that aired on FS1. They also had a ration of 0.50 in the 18-49 demographic, which was first on the evening. Blue Bloods won the night in terms of total viewership with an average of 5.7 million viewers.

The blue brand featured Brock Lesnar getting suspended after attacking Universal champion Roman Reigns and GM Adam Pearace, as well as an awkward title exchange between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch that has been a hot story due to the backstage confrontation that occurred afterwards.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.