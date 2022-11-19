The semi-finals of the WWE SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament are now set.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Ricochet defeat Mustafa Ali in the opening match. The main event saw Butch defeat Sami Zayn to advance. Ricochet will now face Braun Strowman in the semi-finals next Friday. Butch will wrestle Santos Escobar next Friday.

It’s believed the finals, with Ricochet or Strowman vs. Butch or Escobar, will take place during the December 2 edition of SmackDown from Buffalo, NY.

In addition to Butch defeating Zayn and Ricochet defeating Ali, the opening round of the tournament also saw Escobar defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, and Strowman defeat Jinder Mahal.

The winner of the SmackDown on FOX World Cup will receive the World Cup trophy, and a future title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

