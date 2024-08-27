– WWE announced the Bash In Berlin Kickoff media day, which is free to fans, at Uber Platz in Berlin, Germany on Friday, August 30, streaming live on Peacock.

– It was also announced that “Countdown To WWE Bash In Berlin” premieres on Saturday, August 31 at 11am EST. / 8am PST., leading into the premium live event at 1pm EST. / 11am PST. from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

– On the August 26 episode of WWE Raw in Providence, Rhode Island, WWE shared the following footage of “The Celtic Warrior” Sheamus’ special guest appearance on ESPN College Gameday and his interaction with one of the teams after picking them to win.

– Zelina Vega of the LWO made her WWE television return on the 8/26 episode of WWE Raw, helping Damage CTRL beat Pure Fusion Collective in tag-team action on the show after spending time on the sidelines following an attack from Pure Fusion Collective on the show a few weeks ago.

– WWE ran a special sneak peek at Bianca Belair’s guest appearance on Bel-Air on Peacock during the 8/26 Raw show. The episode featuring “The EST of WWE” is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on Thursday, August 29.

– “Main Event” Jey Uso advanced in the ongoing WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament in the first of two tourney tilts that took place on the 8/26 Raw. Also advancing in the tourney in the second first-round match on the show was “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne.

Finally, just before the Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable main event of the 8/26 Raw show, Corey Graves and Michael Cole were shown on-camera from the commentary desk to share personal comments on the passing of Sid Eudy. They then introduced a special tribute video package that WWE somehow put together and had ready for tonight’s show.

– As expected, WWE confirmed Michael Cole and Corey Graves as the commentary team for WWE SmackDown when the show moves from FOX to the USA Network starting on September 13. As noted, Joe Tessitore is scheduled to take over the duties for WWE Raw in the future.