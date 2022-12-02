Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FS1 will open with Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action.

The match was announced by Cathy Kelley in the video seen below. Sheamus responded to the tweet and promised a banger.

“Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,” he wrote.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s show from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, along with the aforementioned tweets:

* Survivor Series fallout

* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener

* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline

* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

