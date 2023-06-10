The preliminary viewership is in for last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Going up against the NBA Finals, SmackDown drew 2.230 million viewers in the fast national ratings, with a 0.60 key demo rating. Game 3 of the NBA Finals drew overnight numbers of 7.50 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating on ABC. The ESPN3 numbers are not available as of this writing.

This is another strong number for WWE’s blue brand, but down from the 2.46 million viewers that last week’s episode averaged in the fast nationals. That episode did not go against any NBA Finals game.

The final numbers for last week’s SmackDown were 2.563 million viewers with a 0.73 key demo rating.

The final SmackDown ratings report will be available on Monday.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.