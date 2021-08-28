According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.874 million viewers overnight, an increase of 28.5% from the previous week’s show. They scored a rating of 0.65 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which #1 on the evening.

SmackDown featured the return of new women’s champion Becky Lynch, as well as more fallout from last weekend’s SummerSlam pay per view. The blue-brand only fell behind Secret Celebrity Renovation, which won the evening with 3.499 million viewers. It should be noted that the show did get preempted by the NFL in some markets.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.