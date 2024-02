Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre and Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley are the locally advertised matches.

WWE has announced no matches for tonight. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, and Cody Rhodes will appear

Bayley will choose her WrestleMania 40 opponent