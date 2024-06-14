The road to WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland winds down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown airs at 8/7c on FOX tonight with a taped show, which will go down this afternoon from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

On tap for the two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program is Nia Jax vs. Michin, Naomi vs. Chelsea Green, Grayson Waller Effect with #DIY’s Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano, Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens, as well as appearances by Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Glasgow, Scotland.