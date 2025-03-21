The road to WrestleMania 41 continues today in “The Boot.”
WWE SmackDown returns live this afternoon at 3/2c from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, airing live internationally on Netflix and in its’ normal time slot tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 21, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time program:
* Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins to appear
* Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman
* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan
* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven
Make sure to check back here this afternoon for complete WWE SmackDown spoilers, and again tonight for live results coverage of the show.