The road to WrestleMania 41 continues today in “The Boot.”

WWE SmackDown returns live this afternoon at 3/2c from Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy, airing live internationally on Netflix and in its’ normal time slot tonight at 8/7c on USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 21, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour blue brand prime time program:

* Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins to appear

* Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

* Jade Cargill vs. Liv Morgan

* Zelina Vega vs. Piper Niven

Make sure to check back here this afternoon for complete WWE SmackDown spoilers, and again tonight for live results coverage of the show.