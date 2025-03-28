The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Big Smoke.”

WWE SmackDown takes place live today at 4/3c from the O2 Arena in London, England, airing live internationally on Netflix, and in the normal time slot at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 28, 2025 episode:

* LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman (WWE U.S. Title)

* Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (WWE Tag Titles)

* Drew McIntyre will appear

* Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins WrestleMania 41 contract signing

Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE SmackDown spoilers from London, England.