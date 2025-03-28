The road to WrestleMania 41 continues tonight in “The Big Smoke.”
WWE SmackDown takes place live today at 4/3c from the O2 Arena in London, England, airing live internationally on Netflix, and in the normal time slot at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the March 28, 2025 episode:
* LA Knight (c) vs. Braun Strowman (WWE U.S. Title)
* Street Profits (c) vs. Pretty Deadly (WWE Tag Titles)
* Drew McIntyre will appear
* Roman Reigns, CM Punk & Seth Rollins WrestleMania 41 contract signing
Make sure to join us here this afternoon for live WWE SmackDown spoilers from London, England.
Get ready for two HUGE championship matches tomorrow night on #SmackDown!
What's your winning combo?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/OcP00xKeMg
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2025
TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown @CMPunk, @WWERomanReigns & @WWERollins sign the #WrestleMania contract! pic.twitter.com/J5gNlxDc9A
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2025