WWE SmackDown goes down this afternoon.

The road to WrestleMania 41 continues for the blue brand today, as WWE SmackDown airs live internationally on Netflix from the Olympic Arena in Barcelona, Spain at 3/2c, and via tape delay at 8/7c on USA Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the show this afternoon:

* Cody Rhodes on Miz TV

* Charlotte Flair vs. B-Fab

* Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

* DIY (c) vs. Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

