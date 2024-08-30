The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 wraps up this afternoon.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down today from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany as the WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” show.

The show will be taped this afternoon and will air via tape delay tonight at 8/7c on FOX as the final show leading up to tomorrow’s WWE premium live event in the same venue.

Thus far, announced for tonight’s SmackDown is LA Knight defending his WWE United States Championship in an open challenge, as well as “Queen” Nia Jax vs. Michin in a WWE Women’s Championship Street Fight.

Make sure to check back today for complete WWE SmackDown spoilers from Berlin, Germany.