The road to WWE Clash In Paris winds down tonight in “The Capital Of Lights.”

WWE SmackDown returns today at approximately 3/2c from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, with the final “go-home show’ heading into this Sunday’s premium live event.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into today’s show:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. Secret Hervice



* WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn



* Carmelo Hayes & The Miz vs. The Street Profits (WWE Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender)



* John Cena appears live



* The final build to Sunday’s WWE Clash In Paris

Make sure to join us here today at WrestlingHeadlines.com for complete spoilers of WWE SmackDown, and every Friday night for our regular WWE SmackDown live results coverage.