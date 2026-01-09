The road to WWE Royal Rumble continues today in “Deutschland.”

WWE SmackDown returns live today at 2/1c from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, as the Road to Royal Rumble: Riyadh European tour continues.

On tap for today’s show is Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Three Stages of Hell match.

Additionally scheduled is The Wyatt Sicks vs. The MFTs and Rey Fenix going one-on-one against Trick Williams.

