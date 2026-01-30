The road to WWE Royal Rumble wraps up today in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is live this afternoon starting at 12pm Noon from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh “Go-Home Show” for the blue brand today, not much is known.

The lone advertised segment is a face-to-face showdown between Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn ahead of their highly-anticipated title tilt at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh.

