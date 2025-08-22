The road to WWE Clash In Paris continues to wind down today in “The Fair City.”

WWE SmackDown returns from the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland today, Friday, August 22, 2025, with the second-to-last episode of the weekly blue brand show leading into the WWE Clash In Paris premium live event next weekend on August 31.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the August 22, 2025 episode:

* John Cena Returns

* Aleister Black vs. R-Truth

* Street Profits vs. The MFT’s

* Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Melo Don’t Miz

