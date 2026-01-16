The road to WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh continues today in “The Big Smoke.”
WWE SmackDown takes place today from the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England, airing live via Netflix for international viewers at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST., and via tape delay on the USA Network at 8pm EST. / 5pm PST. for fans in North America.
Advertised for the Friday, January 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches and appearances:
- * Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA (WWE U.S. Title Open Challenge)
* New Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returns to SmackDown
* Randy Orton vs. The Miz (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)
* Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)
* Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)
* Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this afternoon for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage from London, England.