The road to WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh continues today in “The Big Smoke.”

WWE SmackDown takes place today from the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England, airing live via Netflix for international viewers at 3pm EST. / 12pm PST., and via tape delay on the USA Network at 8pm EST. / 5pm PST. for fans in North America.

Advertised for the Friday, January 16, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown are the following matches and appearances:

* Carmelo Hayes vs. TBA (WWE U.S. Title Open Challenge)

* New Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returns to SmackDown

* Randy Orton vs. The Miz (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)

* Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)

* Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)

* Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams (Undisputed WWE Title No. 1 Contender’s Qualifying Match)

