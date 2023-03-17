The Road to WrestleMania 39 will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri..

WWE has announced just one match and one segment for tonight’s show. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus is scheduled with the winner facing WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, but a Triple Threat has been rumored for the big event.

Sami Zayn will also be on tonight’s show to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn after Uso recently turned on Zayn to reunite with The Bloodline.

It’s expected that Bray Wyatt will be back on tonight’s show to continue the WrestleMania feud with Bobby Lashley but that has not been confirmed.

The WWE Events website and arena website also has the following Superstars advertised for tonight’s show: GUNTHER, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Braun Strowman. Advertised locally is Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.