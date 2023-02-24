The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

WWE is teasing a follow-up to The Bloodline storyline after Sami Zayn loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last Saturday night. While Reigns is not advertised for tonight’s show, WWE is advertising Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Ronda Rousey.

WWE has added a big six-man match to tonight’s SmackDown with Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and others

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss

