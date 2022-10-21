The Road to WWE Crown Jewel will continue with tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, airing live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature an appearance by Bray Wyatt, an appearance by Logan Paul, plus a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

The Miz noted earlier this week that he is booked for a dark match at tonight’s show. Besides the announced line-up for tonight, the arena website and the WWE Events website has Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Sheamus, plus RAW’s Matt Riddle and The Street Profits advertised.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Bray Wyatt appears with Uncle Howdy character also to return

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.