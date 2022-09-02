Tonight’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air on a tape delay as it was filmed last Friday from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.

SmackDown will be headlined by the Two-Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, hosted by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Tonight’s show will also feature the blue brand in-ring debut of Karrion Kross, a “Final Judgment” segment for Ronda Rousey with Adam Pearce, and more.

Below is the full non-spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Karrion Kross makes in-ring debut vs. Drew Gulak

* Ronda Rousey’s “Final Judgment” segment with Adam Pearce

* Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models

* Happy Baron Corbin issues an open challenge

* Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Viking Rules Match: The Viking Raiders vs. The New Day

* Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos host the Two Year Championship Celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* Plus appearances by The Street Profits, Sheamus, Ridge Holland, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Drew McIntyre, and others

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

