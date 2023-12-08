Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Providence, RIat the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Locally advertised for the show are Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Brawling Brutes. The dark matches are Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable vs. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.
SmackDown will feature the Tribute to the Troops theme. WWE has announced four matches for tonight. Check out the card here:
CM Punk returns to SmackDown
United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross
United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar
Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka
Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa