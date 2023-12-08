Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Providence, RIat the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Locally advertised for the show are Kevin Owens, LA Knight, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and The Brawling Brutes. The dark matches are Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Chad Gable vs. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

SmackDown will feature the Tribute to the Troops theme. WWE has announced four matches for tonight. Check out the card here:

CM Punk returns to SmackDown

United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

United States Championship number one contender’s tournament first round: Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa