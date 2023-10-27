Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 will air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI.

SmackDown will feature an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to make his Crown Jewel PLE match against LA Knight at next Saturday’s event official with a contract signing.

This will also be the last live SmackDown before Crown Jewel as WWE will tape next week’s show tonight as the crew will fly to Saudi Arabia.

Reigns, knight, Mysterio, John Cena, The Street Profits, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, AJ Styles, and Women’s Champion IYO SKY are advertised for the show.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – LA Knight contract signing

– Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar vs. Street Profits