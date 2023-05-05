Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico, featuring the go-home build for WWE Backlash from the same venue, plus fallout from the WWE Draft.

SmackDown will be headlined by Shinsuke Nakamura’s final match before he goes to RAW as he faces Karrion Kross, plus an appearance by local star Bad Bunny as he prepares to face Damian Priest in a Street Fight at Backlash. RAW’s Cody Rhodes will also appear for the final build to his Backlash match with Brock Lesnar, but Lesnar is not currently scheduled for tonight.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The go-home build for WWE Backlash

* Fallout from the WWE Draft

* Cody Rhodes will appear

* Bad Bunny will appear

* Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

