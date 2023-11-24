Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from Chicago, IL at the Allstate Arena.

Cody Rhodes, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, Damien Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley are locally advertised for the show.

WWE has announced a match and segment for matches for the show. Here is the current card for tonight:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins)

The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Kevin Owens