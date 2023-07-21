The Road to SummerSlam continues tonight as WWE SmackDown airs live on FS1, from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. SmackDown is airing on FS1 tonight due to coverage of the Women’s World Cup of soccer airing on FOX.

Tonight’s SmackDown will see Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns discuss the Rules of Engagement for their SummerSlam match, which should be made official tonight.

The only match announced for tonight as of this writing is a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE United States Title Invitational with LA Knight, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner will advance to the June 28 SmackDown to face Santos Escobar in singles action, with the winner being named the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

The WWE and arena websites also have the following Superstars advertised for tonight – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Bianca Belair. The advertised dark main event with RAW Superstars is The New Day vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

