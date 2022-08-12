Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC as the road to Clash at The Castle continues.

SmackDown is expected to feature a follow-up on last week’s return by Karrion Kross and Scarlett, but WWE has not announced them for a segment or match as of this writing.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for tonight, but the WWE Events website has Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez advertised. The arena also has Ricochet, The New Day, and Sami Zayn advertised, plus the suspended Ronda Rousey. However, their listing still refers to Rousey as champion, so it is dated.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

* WWE Clash at The Castle contract signing for Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Shinsuke Nakamura

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

