Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

SmackDown will feature the fallout from the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who set up his likely Crown Jewel match with LA Knight next month.

John Cena is also advertised for this show. WWE has announced two matches for tonight. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY defends against Charlotte Flair

Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford

Logan Paul to go face-to-face with United States Champion Rey Mysterio after calling him out.