Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California as the Road to Extreme Rules continues.

WWE has announced Logan Paul for tonight’s show but their announcement did not mention his new feud with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, which saw WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H step in this week.

The only match announced for tonight as of this writing is a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Reigns is not currently advertised for tonight’s show, but it will be interesting to see if Paul Heyman returns after Reigns told him to “handle” Logan earlier this week. There’s also no word on if new WWE NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa will be back on the blue brand tonight.

The WWE Events website has The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre advertised for tonight. In addition to these stars and the teams for the Fatal 4 Way, the arena also has Shinsuke Nakamura advertised, plus Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, which will likely be the dark main event featuring RAW Superstars, if it happens at all.

It was reported earlier this week that Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are booked for tonight’s show, but WWE has not confirmed them as of this writing.

Below is the current announced line-up for SmackDown:

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV

* Alpha Academy vs. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

