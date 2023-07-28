The SummerSlam penultimate edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

SmackDown will feature the finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational with LWO members going at it – Santos Escobar vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The winner will become the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Austin Theory for a title shot on an upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently advertised by the WWE and arena websites for tonight, but as of this writing he has not been announced for any segment or match. Jey Uso is also advertised by both websites. However, the teaser promo below seemingly confirms that both will be appearing on TV to build to their Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam.

Theory, Solo Sikoa, WWE Women’s Champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, The LWO, Damage CTRL, The O.C., The Street Profits, and Bobby Lashley are also advertised. The arena is advertising two RAW Superstars to appear, likely for dark matches – WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The Road to SummerSlam continues

* Karrion Kross vs. Karl Anderson

* Finals of the WWE United States Title Invitational with Santos Escobar vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to earn a future title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.