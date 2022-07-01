The Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they did confirm that all MITB Ladder Match participants will be there to face off, even the RAW Superstars.

There is still one open spot in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, which was expected to go to Kevin Owens at Monday’s RAW, but he reportedly missed the show due to a minor injury. The 7-man MITB Ladder Match currently has Rollins, Riddle, Omos, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Sami Zayn confirmed. The 7-woman MITB match is set to feature Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Shotzi, Liv Morgan, and Lacey Evans.

Tonight’s SmackDown will likely also feature a follow-up to The Viking Raiders’ return on last week’s show, which saw them take out The New Day and Shanky. There also should be additional follow-ups to Pat McAfee’s SummerSlam challenge to Happy Baron Corbin, and Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models reveal. Dupri has teased the debut of his first clients for a few weeks now, but he keeps delaying the reveal because Adam Pearce hasn’t provided proper working conditions.

The arena has Riddle vs. Seth Rollins advertised for tonight’s show, which will likely be the dark main event if it happens at all.

For what it’s worth, Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are not currently advertised for tonight’s SmackDown.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.