The road to Money In the Bank heats up as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

While not officially announced for tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website have SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey advertised to appear. Natalya, who recently became the new #1 contender to Rousey, is also scheduled.

RAW Superstar Riddle announced this week that he will be coming to SmackDown to follow-up on his challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but he has not been announced for the show as of this writing. RAW’s The Street Profits also teased an appearance to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, but they also have not been announced.

The arena and WWE do have RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley advertised for tonight’s show. The arena says they will be wrestling a match, which is likely the planned dark main event for the local crowd.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

* Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

