Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

SmackDown will feature the return of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and a special appearance by Triple H.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight, which will serve as both the show’s season premiere and the Fastlane fallout edition. WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

Roman Reigns returns

John Cena to appear

Special appearance by Triple H

Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso has issued an open challenge