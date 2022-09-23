Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah as the build for Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel continues.

SmackDown will feature an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, his first since the Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul was announced. WWE has not announced Paul for tonight’s show as of this writing.

In addition to The Bloodline, the WWE Events website also has Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan listed for tonight’s show. The arena also has RAW Superstars The Street Profits advertised, likely for the dark main event.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s show:

* Otis vs. Braun Strowman

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Ridge Holland and Butch

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to SmackDown one week after his Crown Jewel match against Logan Paul was announced

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

