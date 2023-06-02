The post-Night of Champions edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

SmackDown will be headlined by a 1,000-day celebration for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. You can click here for a possible major spoiler for Reigns.

RAW’s Cody Rhodes is booked to appear at tonight’s taping, but it remains to be seen if he will be on TV. He is advertised locally to face fellow RAW Superstar The Miz in a dark match.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* Night of Champions fallout

* Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in a Money In the Bank qualifier

* LA Knight vs. Montez Ford in a Money In the Bank qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns celebrates 1000 days as champion

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.