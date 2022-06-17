Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN with the continued build for Money In the Bank.

SmackDown will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending against Riddle. If Riddle loses, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Reigns is champion. This will be Reigns’ first defense since unifying the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38.

The arena has RAW Superstars AJ Styles and Finn Balor scheduled for a match tonight, which will likely be a dark main event, if it happens at all.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is not advertised by WWE or the arena tonight, but she still may appear for the Money In the Bank build with Natalya. It’s likely that MITB Ladder Match qualifiers will also continue tonight, with a possible Second Chance match between Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Max Dupri reveals the first client of his Maximum Male Models agency

* Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match (WWE has not provided details on this kind of match)

* Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Riddle

