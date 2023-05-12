The Road to Night of Champions heats up as tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tonight’s SmackDown will be headlined by two Triple Threat matches to determine who faces Seth Rollins at Night of Champions to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. WWE Hall of Famers Rey Mysterio and Edge will lock up with AJ Styles, while Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will also go down. The winners will face off in tonight’s main event to determine Rollins’ opponent.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will also be on tonight’s show to make his first TV appearance since the post-WrestleMania 39 edition of RAW. Reigns is set to address issues within The Bloodline, but it’s also rumored that his Night of Champions opponent will be revealed as he is advertised for that show.

This will be the first SmackDown episode since the post-Draft rosters officially went into effect this past Monday. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, who is now a blue brand Superstar, is advertised to appear in her hometown. Cameron Grimes’ main roster debut vs. new free agent Baron Corbin has been teased, but not officially announced as of this writing.

SmackDown will also feature blue brand fallout from Backlash, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line. The following card has been announced for tonight:

* WWE Backlash fallout

* The post-Draft roster officially goes into effect

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes first appearance since RAW After WrestleMania

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend against Bayley and Dakota Kai

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: Edge vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat: Sheamus vs. Bobby Lashley vs. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* WWE World Heavyweight Title Tournament Second Round Match: Edge or Mysterio or Styles vs. Sheamus or Lashley or Theory with the winner advancing to Night of Champions to face Seth Rollins in the finals

