The WWE SmackDown on FOX season premiere will air live tonight from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by an in-ring face-off with Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to promote their upcoming title bout at Crown Jewel.

In addition to those announced for matches or segments tonight, the WWE Events website also has Drew McIntyre, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan advertised. The arena also has The New Day, Happy Baron Corbin, Natalya, Madcap Moss, Shayna Baszler, and Shinsuke Nakamura listed for the show.

SmackDown will also feature the debut of the new blue brand broadcast team with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary, with Samantha Irvin at ringside, plus Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant backstage.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet in the ring to promote their Crown Jewel match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown season premiere and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.